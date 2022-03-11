IFP Advisors Inc Has $386,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $208.41 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

