IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 41.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $321.25 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

