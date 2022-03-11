Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
