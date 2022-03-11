Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after purchasing an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.