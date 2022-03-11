Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Equitable stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

