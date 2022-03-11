BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.76.

GILD stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

