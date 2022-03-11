Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $160.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.95.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

