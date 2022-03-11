Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

3/4/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

