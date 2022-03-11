Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/10/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “
- 3/4/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.54.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.