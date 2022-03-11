UBS Group AG Has $5.48 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172,574 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,845,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE CPNG opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.53. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last three months.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

