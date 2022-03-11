Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Shares in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 77.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 55.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $264.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Great Ajax Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.