Bank of America Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

