Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $2,560.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

BKNG stock opened at $2,030.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,385.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,367.89. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Booking by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

