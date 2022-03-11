Insider Selling: Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Sells C$250,200.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.14 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.73.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

