Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

