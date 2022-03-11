Piper Sandler Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $36.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.