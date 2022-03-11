Cowen Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $144.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $192.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

NKE stock opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

