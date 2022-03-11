Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

NYSE KSS opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,802,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

