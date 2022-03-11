Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BSEFY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Benesse has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

