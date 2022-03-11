Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Decreases By 91.6%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,679,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBRW opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrewBilt Manufacturing (BBRW)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.