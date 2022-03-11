Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.29 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

