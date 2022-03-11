Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 986 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $23,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

