Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CAO Sells $122,500.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HAL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

