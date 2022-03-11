Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 140.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $84.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.