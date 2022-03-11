Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 102,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.