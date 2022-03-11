Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

