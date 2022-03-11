Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 538.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.17% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

BSMN opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

