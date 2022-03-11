Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,903,000 after acquiring an additional 330,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 42.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 118.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 102,287 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

