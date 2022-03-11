Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $212,000 Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,551,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,321,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,316,000.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.