Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,418 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 409,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 176,766 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

