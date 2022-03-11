Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 167.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after buying an additional 466,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 18.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

