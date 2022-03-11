Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 4,300 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $252,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.