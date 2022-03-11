Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,316 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in eHealth were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.