Comerica Bank Buys 578 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Albany International worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albany International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 794,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $83.26 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

