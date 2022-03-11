Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Middleby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Middleby by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day moving average is $182.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

