LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) versus Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Comparison

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Orbsat alerts:

This table compares Orbsat and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% LICT 19.15% N/A N/A

8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and LICT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 3.54 -$2.76 million N/A N/A LICT $129.14 million 3.26 $37.09 million $1,362.00 17.18

LICT has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orbsat and LICT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LICT beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat (Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About LICT (Get Rating)

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.