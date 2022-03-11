Head to Head Analysis: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.19 $946.00 million $1.21 19.74

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil 17.30% 11.60% 7.07%

Volatility and Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GrowMax Resources and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 1 3 10 1 2.73

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.78%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats GrowMax Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital, Inc. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses on the operation of Bayovar property, located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. Its also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

