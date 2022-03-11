Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 395.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.