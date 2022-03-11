Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.