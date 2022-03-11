DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. DISH Network has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after buying an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after buying an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after buying an additional 437,611 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

