Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 40.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $828,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $42.44 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

