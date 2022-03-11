UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,356 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.