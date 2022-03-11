UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $11,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.