UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Capri worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Capri stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.