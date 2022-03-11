UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $2,913,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

