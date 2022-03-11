Compass Point Raises Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $25.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Compass Point from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.
Argo Blockchain stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
