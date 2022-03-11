Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $180.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $135.11 and a 1 year high of $190.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $158.91.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,269 shares of company stock worth $48,174,849 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $2,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

