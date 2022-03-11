Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.57.

GWRE opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $71,451.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,658,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after acquiring an additional 222,882 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

