Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $34,423,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.