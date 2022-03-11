MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

