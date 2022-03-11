Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 256,620 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Shares of PID stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

